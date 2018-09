I. CAN’T. WAIT!!!

Claire Underwood will FINALLY be the star of House of Cards on Netflix!! And Holy $%!t Doug’s back?! She’s going head to head with the Russian Pres?! What’s Greg Kinnear doing there??? Seriously… cannot wait!!

It’s ok to properly love House of Cards again after the firing of Kevin Spacey, and honestly I’ve been Team Claire since season 2 anyway.

Nov 2. (Right before election day, GENIUS.) The countdown is ON.