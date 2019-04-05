Prince Harry is Waging War on . . . Fortnite?

PRINCE HARRY was always the FUN ONE in the Royal Family. But maybe he’s getting old and boring, just like the rest of them. Because he’s waging war on one of the world’s favorite pastimes . . . FORTNITE.

He says, quote, “That game shouldn’t be allowed. Where is the benefit of having it in your household? It’s created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible.

“It’s like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down.”

He’s not big into social media either. He says it’s, quote, “more addictive than alcohol and drugs.”

(BBC)