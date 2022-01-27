Princess Cristina Of Spain Separates From Husband
Princess Cristina of Spain separates from her husband of 24 years, Iñaki Urdangarin, after his alleged affair. He was photographed holding the hand of another woman a week ago which sparked rumors that more was going on.
In a statement released on Monday, according to The Times, the royal wrote, “By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us.” The couple married in 1997 and share four children, 22-year-old Juan, 21-year-old Pablo, 19-year-old Miguel, and 16-year-old Irene.