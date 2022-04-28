Professional Baby Namer

A New York woman says she made $150,000 in 2020 by suggesting baby names to expecting parents.
Taylor Humphrey, 33, helped name more than 100 kids in 2020.
Humphrey also runs a TikTok account under the name “whatsinababynamedoula.” On the account, she responds to questions sent in by users and offers some name ideas for free. The cost of her service ranges from $1,500, which gets the client a one-on-one phone call with Humphrey, all the way up to $10,000, which includes options much more personal to the parents. Would you pay someone to name YOUR baby?
