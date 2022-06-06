Public Pools Struggle With Lifeguard Shortage

Summer’s here, which means public swimming pools are open for business – if they can find enough lifeguards, that is.
A shortage of lifeguards is forcing public pools across the country to cut their hours or even close down.
Why are lifeguards in short supply? The pandemic led to many lifeguard training programs to be canceled or postponed – and also meant that many lifeguards saw their certification expire and didn’t bother to renew it.
A ban on temporary work visas during the Trump administration also had an impact, as many lifeguard candidates would travel to the U.S. from Eastern Europe.