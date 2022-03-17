Puma Releases White Castle Sneakers – Limited Edition
The companies recently unveiled the PUMA x White Castle RS-X sneaker, which consists of an orange, tan and brown palette meant to recall White Castle’s famous cheese sliders.
The sneakers include hidden design elements, such as the White Castle logo and the words “What you Crave” on the tongue and a “5¢” printed near the top lace eyelet in honor of the original cost of a White Castle burger in 1921. If that doesn’t have your mouth watering, how about this: There’s a pattern of grilled onions on the inner footbed.
The PUMA x White Castle RS-X sneakers are being sold at Puma, Foot Locker and Champs Sports stores and online for $120.