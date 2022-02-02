Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow
A Groundhog in a Hole Looking Curiously
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning which means we will have 6 more weeks of winter, IF you believe in the superstition. Phil and his friends at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, have been predicting the seasons since 1887, according to his website.
Legend has it that if Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter and if he doesn’t, spring will arrive sooner. In 2021 the groundhog did see his shadow, calling for six more weeks of cold. Phil’s track record is not perfect, the agency noted. “On average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time over the past 10 years,” NCEI said.