Queen Latifah and Ludacris To Star in ‘End of the Road’ for Netflix
Queen Latifah and Ludacris are starring in a Netflix movie together.
The movie is titled, End of the Road.
The movie also stars Beau Bridges.
End of the Road is described as a high octane action thriller.
The movie is about a cross country road trip turned nightmare. Brenda and her family end up alone in the New Mexico desert and have to fight for their survival when they become targets of a mysterious killer.
The movie hits Netflix on September 9.