Queen Latifah and Ludacris To Star in ‘End of the Road’ for Netflix

Aug 16, 2022 @ 12:17pm

Queen Latifah and Ludacris are starring in a Netflix movie together.

The movie is titled, End of the Road.

The movie also stars Beau Bridges.

End of the Road is described as a high octane action thriller.

The movie is about a cross country road trip turned nightmare. Brenda and her family end up alone in the New Mexico desert and have to fight for their survival when they become targets of a mysterious killer.

The movie hits Netflix on September 9.

