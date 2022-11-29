Random Gift Changes This Girl’s Life
November 29, 2022 9:22AM CST
Christmas gift box on festive holiday background. Toned image. Christmas greeting card. Copy space
If you ever thought your random gift didn’t change a life, this girl has proof that it does. This ripple effect proves how much it can impact the lives of others. With today being National Giving Tuesday, it is a great reminder to continue the ripple!
@kikithemortgageplug A story I will NEVER forget, even 50 years from now. #mortgage #loanofficer #mortgageadvice #homeownership #homeowner #kikithemortgageplug #dailyreminder #storytime ♬ State Lines – Novo Amor
More about: