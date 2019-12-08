Rapper Juice Wrld has died at the age of 21
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Juice Wrld poses with the award for Best New Artist in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Rapper Juice Wrld has died at the age of 21 following a seizure while at the Airport in Chicago on 12/8. He had arrived early Sunday morning from California and reports state the seizure happened while walking through the airport. Witnesses say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of the seizure is unknown at this point.
Juice Wrld’s csreer started in 2018 with his smash hit “Lucid Dreams”