Real Life “You” Happened To This Guy

October 7, 2022 7:01AM CDT
The Netflix show “You” was a huge hit, but it also was creepy thinking that something like this could happen; your stalker turns out to be your girlfriend/boyfriend.  What happens if they turn out to be your spouse?  Unfortunately for Robby (@therobbyshow) that is exactly what happened, and you won’t believe his story!

@thesephew Replying to @jollyjellybelly this should answer every question! #storytime #crazyex #datingtips #marriedlife ♬ original sound – TheRobbyShow

