Real Life Young Sheldon

Elliott Tanner is not like the other kids. He’s not even like most adults. Elliott finished high school at the age of 8 and on track to have a PhD by the time he is 18. His incredible abilities and journey throughout school has been followed by multiple news outlets, such as KARE11 in Minneapolis, MN.

@kare11news You might have a high school degree, but did you earn yours at age 8? Minnesotan Elliott Tanner then went on to earn his master’s degree in physics at age 15. ♬ original sound – KARE 11