Real Life Young Sheldon
May 20, 2024 10:38AM CDT
Elliott Tanner is not like the other kids. He’s not even like most adults. Elliott finished high school at the age of 8 and on track to have a PhD by the time he is 18. His incredible abilities and journey throughout school has been followed by multiple news outlets, such as KARE11 in Minneapolis, MN.
@kare11newsYou might have a high school degree, but did you earn yours at age 8? Minnesotan Elliott Tanner then went on to earn his master’s degree in physics at age 15.
