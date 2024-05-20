106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Real Life Young Sheldon

May 20, 2024 10:38AM CDT
Elliott Tanner is not like the other kids. He’s not even like most adults. Elliott finished high school at the age of 8 and on track to have a PhD by the time he is 18. His incredible abilities and journey throughout school has been followed by multiple news outlets, such as KARE11 in Minneapolis, MN.

