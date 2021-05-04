Real Lightsabers are coming
Creative abstract 3D render illustration of light saber laser sword weapon isolated on white background
Today is the infamous May the 4th. If you are a Star Wars Nerd like our very own JDubontheradio May the Force be with you. However, it’s Disney that is making all Jedi & Sith fan’s dreams a reality. Disney has announced that “real” lightsabers that actually work will be at the “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Resort” and that fans who stay there will see the “lightsaber activate right before your eyes”. The company also states that the Galactic Starcruiser allows guests who stay there a chance to interact with various characters. The resort is set to launch at Walt Disney World in 2022.