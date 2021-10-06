Red Table Talk: Willow Smith’s Cousin Shares Cyber-Stalking Experience
On this week’s episode of the Red Table Talk, Willow and her cousin, Jade both share their experiences with being cyber stalked.
Jade was cyber stalked for EIGHT YEARS!
She found out it was a person she had been friends with when she was much younger.
Every time Jade blocked the person they created another account. The person was also hitting up people associated with Jade.
Jade hit the person back and asked to meet. The person would not.
The person lived 15 minutes away from Jade.
The episode also explained what to do if you are being cyber stalked.