Regretful Roles

Actors Who Have Regrets About Characters They’ve Played It would be pretty difficult as an actor/actress to play a character that you really don’t love, or even like. Here are some celebrities that were happy to finally say goodbye to their character:
Robert Pattinson – (Edward Cullen in Twilight)- “The more I read the script, the more I hated the guy”.
Shailene Woodley – (Amy Juergens – The Secret Life of the American Teenager) – “There were belief systems that were pushed that were different than my own. Yet legally I was stuck there. To this day it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do”.
John Boyega (Finn – Star Wars) – “What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good”.
Blake Lively (Serena Van Der Woodsen – Gossip Girl) – “People loved it, but it always felt a little personally compromising – you want to be putting a better message out there”.