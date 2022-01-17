      Weather Alert

Remote Island Looking For New Tenants

Jan 17, 2022 @ 6:37am
Tikehau atoll, Tuamotu archipelago, French Polynesia

The owner of a remote island with 15 residents is seeking new tenants to run its guesthouse.  The Tighard Guesthouse is located on Isle of Canna, just over 20 miles from the Scottish mainland.  Applicants have been asked to submit a business plan and will be invited to tour the island.
For those dreaming of giving up the rat race and moving to isolation, a remote Scottish island might provide the opportunity.  Read more HERE.

