Restaurant Employees Get $61,000 Back In Stolen Money
The U.S. Department of Labor recovered thousands in tips for employees at a New Hampshire restaurant where managers improperly took their own cuts from the employee tip pool, the department’s Wage and Hour Division announced.
Dos Amigos Burritos, a restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire, wrongfully included managers in its employee tip pool, which led the federal agency to recover $61,788 in tips and liquidated damages for 39 workers. Read more HERE.