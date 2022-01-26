Restaurant Receives Backlash After Employee Demands
A photo that went viral on Reddit posted Friday shows a sign at a New Jersey restaurant, saying that front-of-house staff had to get a minimum of five, five-star Google reviews each month. To count, the employees had to be personally named in the review.
Staff had to meet the criteria “to remain employed at the Edison location,” the sign said. The sign also said that employees who got at least 15 Google reviews would be entered into monthly contests where they could win prizes including free food at the restaurant and a Starbucks gift card.
Danielle Smith, a director at Tio, told the New York Post that it wasn’t a company policy and that it hadn’t been enforced. The employee who came up with the policy at the Edison restaurant had since been fired, she said.
