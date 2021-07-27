Revlon X Megan Thee Stallion Collection
Megan Thee Stallion and Revlon are teaming up to give fans what they have a long anticipated-a makeup line. Megan has been Revlon’s brand ambassador since August 2020 and has taken to social media to give makeup tutorials to her fans. Now fans can get ready for the release of the Hot Girl Sunset Collection. It is a limited-edition collection of 4 items all sold together for $40. It is a 10 pan eye and face palette, wispy falsies, shimmery lip gloss, and a makeup bag to carry it. The collection is sold exclusively at StockX and only 450 sets are available. Which celebrity has the best makeup line?