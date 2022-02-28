Rewatching Movies From Your Childhood

Watching movies when you are younger is always magical, but you miss out on a lot of things that you pick up on as an adult. Geoff Norcott posted a video of what happens when he rewatched “Dirty Dancing” and how his perspective completely changed. Do you have a movie that made you understand the parents instead of the kids?
