Rewatching Movies From Your Childhood

Feb 28, 2022 @ 7:15am
Watching movies when you are younger is always magical, but you miss out on a lot of things that you pick up on as an adult.  Geoff Norcott posted a video of what happens when he rewatched “Dirty Dancing” and how his perspective completely changed.  Do you have a movie that made you understand the parents instead of the kids?

@geoffnorcott Watching Dirty Dancing in your 40s is a different experience #dirtydancing #ukcomedy #comedy #standupcomedy #ukpodcast #whatmostpeoplethink #fypage ♬ original sound – Geoff Norcott

