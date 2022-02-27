Rick Ross Cuts His Own Tree: “You Can’t Charge a Boss $1K a Tree”
Someone come get Rick Ross…he’s gone full dad.
His Instagram story really does speak for its self. He wanted some trees removed from his yard. He didn’t like the quote. He decided to do it himself. Full-dad-mode.
In his defense, even though he did the absolute most, according to him, he avoided paying the landscapers around 10K, spent 2K on his own equipment, and ended up about saving 8K in the end.
I guess I respect the frugality. Like any Dad, Ross would rather do the work and save a buck, than pay someone.