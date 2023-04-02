Rihanna Cradles Her Baby In Adorable New Instagram Video

Rihanna has her hands full in her latest Instagram post.

The pop superstar attempted to get in a workout while keeping a watchful eye over her infant. However, multi-tasking proved to be a challenge.

The 10-month-old, whose name Rihanna has chosen not to disclose to the public, is being held in his mom’s arms in a new video uploaded to the Barbados-born singer’s Instagram account on Saturday.

The boy squirms and smiles in Rihanna’s arms as she holds him lovingly; she distracts him and tries to keep him calm with a child-friendly TV show. The video also showcases the star’s growing belly, as she’s carrying her second baby with rap star A$AP Rocky. It’s difficult to tell how far the superstar is in her pregnancy.

Rihanna’s music is more popular than ever. Which song remains your favorite?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)