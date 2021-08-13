Rihanna’s Fenty Company is hit with a lawsuit
Rihanna’s latest fashion show caused a bit of controversy that resulted in her company Fenty being hit with a lawsuit. A musician was approached by Fenty to use a song in their fashion show, but production played the wrong version, which featured Islamic proverbs being chanted. The artist has filed the lawsuit under ‘Jane Doe’ because of the threats she has received since the slip-up. Rihanna issued a public apology in regards to playing the wrong version with the sacred Islamic proverbs, but the artist is dealing with a lot of emotional stress due to the threats on her life. Jane Doe is suing Fenty for over $10 Million in emotional damages. Have you used any of Rihanna’s Fenty products? Which product is your favorite and why?