Rihanna’s Genius Plan to Dominate Your Kitchen
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Pharrell Williams and Rihanna perform on stage during Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)
There could be another thing to delay Rihanna’s long-awaited album and that’s kitchenware.
After some digging a Ri-Ri fan found evidence that could link the “S.O.S” singer to a line of kitchenware.
Fans have been yearning for another album from Rihanna since 2016, but instead, the singer has become a fashion mogul and has put the music on the backburner.
The superfan also discovered that Rihanna’s Roraj Trade LLC filed a trademark for an application that covered tableware, namely forks, spoons, and knives.