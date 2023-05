NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Rihanna attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

Daily Mail did some digging, and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy’s name has been revealed.

They shared that on his birth certificate, his name is written RZA Athelston Mayers.

The name appears to be in honor of RZA from Wu-Tang Clan

They add that RZA was born on May 13, 2022, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

What should her second baby be named? Do you like the name RZA?