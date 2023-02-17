Rihanna’s Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal

Rihanna’s dancers were just as surprised by her pregnancy reveal as the rest of us. Some 280 dancers who joined Rihanna in Arizona, like Luhnyae Campbell and Laila Hayes, told Entertainment Tonight that they and other dancers didn’t see her baby bump while getting ready for the big game. “I never saw a bump, not even the day of. I had to rewatch the performance on YouTube to realize,” Campbell said. “We were all confused watching it during the real thing when she went up there and was showing her stomach,” said Hayes. To keep her baby bump concealed, the dancers say Rihanna would wear big fur coats or Fenty sweatsuits. Do you think Rihanna is having a boy or a girl?