Ring in the New Year Virtually
Watch the ball drop in Times Square. The iconic ball drop will still take place in New York City and will be available online through a livestream.
Tune in to YouTube’s ‘Hello 2021‘ virtual show. Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG and others are set to perform.
Snag tickets to a virtual BTS concert. After the cancellation of their world tour in April due to COVID-19, BTS will hold a virtual concert to welcome 2021.
Justin Bieber is also hosting a virtual concert we gave tickets away to. You can still get in on that action.