Ring in the New Year Virtually

Dec 31, 2020 @ 4:16pm

Watch the ball drop in Times Square. The iconic ball drop will still take place in New York City and will be available online through a livestream.

Tune in to YouTube’s ‘Hello 2021‘ virtual show.  Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG and others are set to perform.

Snag tickets to a virtual BTS concert. After the cancellation of their world tour in April due to COVID-19, BTS will hold a virtual concert to welcome 2021.

Justin Bieber is also hosting a virtual concert we gave tickets away to. You can still get in on that action.

 

