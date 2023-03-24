Ring Warming Ceremony
If you are getting married soon, you might want to consider doing THIS before you exchange your rings!
Ring warming ceremony, originated in Ireland, is now practiced at weddings all over the world. As a guest, simply hold each wedding ring in your hand and warm it up with a wish, prayer, or good thoughts for the couple. Then pass the rings on to the next person!
