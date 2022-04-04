Road Construction On Adams
Detour sign on city sidewalk outside a construction site
Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says drivers should expect to see a section of Adams Street close on Monday, April 4. LTU says the closure is from North 11th and North 14th Streets and will reopen by Saturday, April 9.
“[The closure is] for Black Hills Energy meter relocation work,” LTU said in a press release. “Access to homes will be maintained when possible, [and] sidewalks will be closed.”
Drivers should plan an alternate route and use caution when traveling around the work zone. Read more from 1011 News HERE.