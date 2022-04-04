      Weather Alert

Road Construction On Adams

Apr 4, 2022 @ 7:40am
Detour sign on city sidewalk outside a construction site

Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says drivers should expect to see a section of Adams Street close on Monday, April 4.  LTU says the closure is from North 11th and North 14th Streets and will reopen by Saturday, April 9.

“[The closure is] for Black Hills Energy meter relocation work,” LTU said in a press release. “Access to homes will be maintained when possible, [and] sidewalks will be closed.”

Drivers should plan an alternate route and use caution when traveling around the work zone.  Read more from 1011 News HERE.

TAGS
1011 News Adams St Driving Lincoln Local Road Construction Traffic
Contests
SIP Nebraska
2 days ago
Gas Cash
6 days ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
3 months ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On