Robert Pattinson is ‘The Batman’ [TRAILER]
DC fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike can rejoice! A new, full length trailer for the Matt Reeves directed next installment of the titular dark detective, The Batman.
This time time around the billionaire crime fighting playboy is portrayed by none other than Robert Pattinson of old Twilight fame and recent critical acclaimed performances in several films.
Many other castings are extremely notable. Zoë Kravitz will be the next Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle; Jeffrey Wright will play GCPD’s famed commissioner, James Gordon; Andy Serkis of recent Black Panther fame will be Bruce’s integral butler, Alfred; and as far as villains go, Colin Farrell will be taking up a role only ever attempted on the big screen by the legendary Danny DeVito, Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin.
Watch the trailer above and look out for this in theatres March 4, 2022! 🦇