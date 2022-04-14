Rockies vs Dodgers Game Turns Emotional
baseball
Freddie Freeman didn’t know why Colorado Rockies shortstop José Iglesias was crying when he pulled into first base Friday afternoon. Iglesias told Freeman that a few weeks ago his father, Candelario, died. Iglesias said his dad, a factory worker in Cuba, never missed watching one of Iglesias’ games. And after recording his first hit since his dad’s death, Iglesias’ emotions overcame him.
It just so happened he was standing next to someone who could relate. Freeman’s mother, Rosemary, died of melanoma in 2000 when Freeman was 10 years old, a loss the Orange County native felt deeply. When Iglesias told Freeman about his loss, Freeman put a hand on his shoulder, patted him on the head and wrapped him in a one-arm hug. Read the full story HERE.
