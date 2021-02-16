Rolling Outages Through Lincoln
Rolling Outages began at 6:45 am Tuesday morning through Lincoln. Report from 10/11 News: Rotating outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are controlled, temporary interruptions of electricity that reduce demand on the system. Outages are typically limited to 30 to 60 minutes — but may last longer — before being rotated to another location. Customers may experience multiple outages Tuesday. Locations of controlled outages are determined by load shed requirements from SPP, which happens in minutes. Customers will not be notified directly, but LES has a map showing current and next outage areas.
For updates on the blackouts click this link.