“Rolling Stone’s” List of the Best Movies of 2018

“Rolling Stone” has released their list of the 20 Best Movies of 2018.

Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. “Roma” . . . Director Alfonso Cuaron’s Spanish-language account of growing up in a suburb of Mexico City in the 1970s.

2. “A Star is Born”

3. “Black Panther”

4. “The Favourite”

5. “BlacKkKlansman”

6. “If Beale Street Could Talk”

7. “First Man”

8. “First Reformed”

9. “Eighth Grade”

10. “Green Book”

The horror flick “Hereditary” came in at #16 . . . “Bohemian Rhapsody” was 19th . . . and the MR. ROGERS documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” rounds out the list at #20.