Ronnie from the Jersey Shore is engaged
‘Jersey Shore’ Star Engaged Congratulations to Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on his engagement. Yes, that’s right, Ronnie and his girlfriend Saffire Matos have gotten engaged. Ronnie popped the question to his girlfriend over the weekend and his daughter was also in attendance for the occasion. If you’re a Jersey Shore fan you know that he had a tumultuous relationship with former girlfriend Jennifer, but according to sources, he’s in a much better place with his new fiance. Do you think Ronnie will really get married? Did you think Ronnie would ever get married?