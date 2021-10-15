Ryan Reynolds Saves The Day
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actor Ryan Reynolds attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Mara Soriano’s most prized possession, that reminded her of her late mother, went missing in Vancouver. She could not find the teddy bear with her mom’s voice saying, “I love you, I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you”. Fortunately, Ryan Reynolds came to the rescue. He shared on social media, “Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home.”
Spoiler alert: The teddy bear has been found and reunited with Mara!