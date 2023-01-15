Sam Smith Announces ‘Gloria The Tour’ & New Single “Gimme”

Releases Bold New Single Multi-Platinum artist/songwriter Sam Smith has kicked the year off with a bang. First, he announced that he will hit the road for their first North American trek since 2018 on ‘GLORIA The Tour’! The 27-city run is set to kick off at FTX Arena in Miami, FL on July 25. Smith will take the stage at some of the country’s most iconic venues, before wrapping up on September 14 in Cuidad de Mexico, MX. Smith also dropped his newest track, “Gimme”, with Jamaican reggae/rap hitmaker Koffee and Colombian/Canadian R&B-pop star Jessie Reyez. “Gimme” is the latest track from Sam’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, ‘Gloria’, set to drop on January 27 via Capitol Records. Who are some of your favorite pop artists?