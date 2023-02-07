Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ Grammy’s Performance: Satanic and evil or merely “Unholy”?

People are up in arms about the duo’s Grammy’s performance for their award winning track “Unholy.” Sam is known for high production value, wild concepts and being provocative, but did they go too far?

Major win for both artists, and the LGBTQA+ community as well. Petras was the first ever transgender woman to win this award, and we could not be more excited for her (and Sam too)!

See the performance and viewer reaction here.