Sam Smith Sparks Dating Rumors

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan continue to fuel romance rumors. The “Unholy” singer and the fashion designer grabbed some coffee while out on a walk on Saturday afternoon in New York City. For their outing, Sam wore a long black coat over a blue shirt paired with jeans and boots, while Christian sported a black coat, jeans, and a black hat. Sam and Christian first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted keeping close during an outing last month.

They were seen linking arms and at one point, Sam planted a kiss on the top of Christian‘s head. Smith raised eyebrows for their performance at The Grammys. What did you think of it?