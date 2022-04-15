Sandra Bullock Wants This Person To Play Wolverine
If casting for another Wolverine film was up to Sandra Bullock she’d cash in all her chips to have Daniel Radcliffe play the role.
During an interview, she did alongside Radcliffe with It’s Gone Viral Sandra made the suggestion and wondered why Marvel wasn’t calling the former Harry Potter.
“Wolverine people can you please just f’n cast him?…Stop tiptoeing around and having people ask at press junkets. Just cast the man.”
Hugh Jackman ended his run as the popular mutant in 2017.