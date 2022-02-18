‘Saturday Night Live’ Bans Kanye West
It is being reported Kanye West has been banned from appearing or performing on Saturday Night Live.
According to a source, Kanye has been banned from the show. Usually SNL loves controversy and isn’t afraid to tackle any story in the news head on. however you will not see Kanye on the show or hear his name mentioned again.
The source added, it is obvious that Kanye needs help and making threats against a cast member is not a laughing matter.
The source is referring to the repeated threats Kanye has made against cast member Pete Davidson who is dating Kanye’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
The story has not been confirmed from NBC directly.