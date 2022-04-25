Weather Alert
Jenn
Jenn & JDub
Save The Furbabies For Jenn’s B’day
Apr 25, 2022 @ 11:19am
THIS THURSDAY ONLY (4/28)
Save the Furbabies for Jenn’s Birthday. We have teamed up with The Capital Humane Society to clear the shelter! Here is what you have to do to get 50% off adoption fees of Dogs/Cats – 5months or older – on Thursday (4/28).
Use code KFRX & bring in a donation for their
Pawsitive Impact Project pet food & supply pantry.
Accepted donations are:Bags of dry dog or cat food (any brand, unopened and unexpired)
Canned dog or cat food (any brand, unopened and unexpired)
Bags or boxes of unopened cat litterFor more information and to see some of the available pets,
visit their website HERE.
