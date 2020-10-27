Saved by the Bell Reboot Just Dropped Their First Official Trailer
Wow.
What. A. Throwback!
If you’re a fan of the classic 90s high-school series, you’ve got a good opportunity to share your love with the next generation.
Peacock just dropped the trailer and you’re gonna love it.
Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) are now faculty at their alma mater, and it’s their job to nurture the new students.
In the series, California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, so he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including Bayside.
The series is a Peacock original.