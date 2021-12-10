Scammers Are Doing This To Get Your Info
A fortune teller sitting at a desk gesturing at a glowing crystal ball. The bald man with the long beard wearing an elegant black suit, a white button down shirt and a tie. He is staring concentrated at the camera.
The holidays bring out the best, in most people, unless you are a scammer. There are always different and new ways they are coming up with to gain your information. With the rise in wanting to know what our futures are, scammers are utilizing social media to say they are famous psychics. When you book a reading, they are getting your information and obviously the reading is not real. Be careful when you are clicking on different social media posts, you never know what they are up to. Read more HERE.