Scammers Are Getting Crazier

Cyber scammers have been around for years, but recently they are trying to figure out new ways to get your money. A new AARP cybercrime study estimates that 229 million adults in the U.S. – roughly 9 out of every 10 people – experienced an attempted fraud in 2020. Of those, nearly 1 in 7 (33 million) lost money. It is no longer phone calls and emails, but texts and even ones that look like they are valid. Make sure you are on outlook for fraudulent items, especially the closer it gets to the holidays. Find out more information HERE.
Have you ever purposely answered them to just mess around? Well one of our co-workers did when they called the radio station. Check it out below.
