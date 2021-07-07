Scarlet Johansson Is Pregnant
Here are four words for you, Scarlett Johansson is pregnant. That’s right she and her husband Colin Jost are expecting their first child together. Some insiders say she’ll be delivering the baby soon, others say that she’s been keeping it quiet for a while and that’s why she’s backed out from several events to promote her film Black Widow. This will be Scarlet’s second child. She has a six-year-old daughter Rose from a previous marriage. Are you going to see Black Widow?