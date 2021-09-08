Scarlett Johansson Asked for $100 Million After Black Widow Shifted to Disney+
It is being reported that after Disney announced Black Widow was opening in theaters and going to Disney+ at the same time Scarlett Johansson made a request.
She asked for $80 million. This in addition to the $20 million she was paid to do the movie would have brought her salary to $100 million.
How she came up with the figure was based on the assumption Black Widow was going to make $1.2 billion at the box office in pre-pandemic times.
Disney never counter offered so she was paid her starting salary of $20 million.
Disney reportedly felt Scarlett, stands to make even more from other revenue streams.
Black Widow made $372 million worldwide and $60 million from Disney +