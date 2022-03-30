School Pictures On St. Patty’s Day

Parents were surprised to see their elementary students “disappearing” into the background of their school pictures, thanks to their festive attire. Almost every parent has probably forgotten about school picture day and regretted what their child wore to school when the photos came back for purchase.
Many parents in Center Grove are getting a good laugh from the digital photo proofs they received this week. School pictures taken on St. Patrick’s Day in front of a green screen created some hilarious photos with green clothing disappearing into the superimposed background. Read more HERE.
@thehunterathome #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo picture day on St. Patrick’s, what could go wrong?! 🍀🤣 #newsbloopers #greenscreenfail #newsfails #funnynews #kids #pictureday #photofail #funny #picturedayfails #news ♬ original sound – hunterathome