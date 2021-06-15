“Scream 5” Is Finished, Director Promises It’s Worth The Wait Tyler Gillett, co-director for “Scream 5”, has confirmed that the movie is officially finished. Gillett confirmed the wrap via Instagram with a behind-the-scenes pic from the studio during post-production with the caption, “Picture locked. I promise it’ll be worth the wait”. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2022 and will star previous Scream favs, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Marley Shelton. What is your favorite Scream movie? Who is the best Scream character?