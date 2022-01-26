“Secrets Of Playboy” Causes Issues
A&E docuseries “Secrets of Playboy” has released two of the ten episodes and it is causing a lot of issues. Cooper Hefner, the son of Hugh, has released a statement, although not directly naming the docuseries. “Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar,” Cooper wrote. “However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge.”