      Weather Alert

“Secrets Of Playboy” Causes Issues

Jan 26, 2022 @ 3:10am

A&E docuseries “Secrets of Playboy” has released two of the ten episodes and it is causing a lot of issues.  Cooper Hefner, the son of Hugh, has released a statement, although not directly naming the docuseries.  “Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar,” Cooper wrote. “However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge.”

TAGS
A&E Docuseries Hugh Hefner Playboy Mansion Playgirl
Connect With Us Listen To Us On