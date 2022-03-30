Security Deposits At Apartments
Affordable housing. Site of brick multistory building. Facade of multistory flats with holes for windows
A TikToker has gone viral after sharing that her landlord deemed her apartment “dirty” upon move-out. The only problem? User Brittany’s (@brittanyklucz) apartment appeared to be totally clean—and she has the pictures to prove it.
In the now-viral video, Brittany goes down the list of items in her apartment that her landlord deemed dirty during an inspection. The items look clean, which Brittany attributes to a five-hour cleaning effort.
“They really trying to scam me,” she writes in the text overlay of the video.
As Brittany suggests in the caption of another video on the topic, this is may be an attempt to cheat her out of her security deposit.
“The kicker is that apparently they have done this to the previous residents,” she writes. “Goodbye $500 security deposit.”